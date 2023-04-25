SNP’s ex-treasurer knew nothing about motorhome

Finances crisis

Colin Beattie: Motorhome? What motorhome?

The SNP’s former treasurer has admitted he knew nothing about the party’s purchase of a £110,000 luxury motorhome despite being in the post for nearly 20 years.

Asked by journalists about the motorhome – seized by the police as part of enquiries into the party’s finances – Colin Beattie said: “I did not know about it”.

Mr Beattie was questioned by journalists at the Scottish Parliament for the first time since he was released without charge by Police Scotland following his arrest.

He stood down as party treasurer after being in the role since 2004 and at the weekend was replaced by interim treasurer Stuart McDonald, the MP for Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East.

According to SNP sources, the Niesmann + Bischoff vehicle was purchased around January 2021 – during a brief period Douglas Chapman took on the treasurer duties – and was due to be used as a campaign battlebus.

However, it remained static at the Dunfermline home of former party leader Nicola Sturgeon’s mother-in-law until being removed by the police as part of the Operation Branchform inquiry.

At the time, Ms Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was in custody and the couple’s Glasgow home, along with party headquarters in Edinburgh, was searched by police.

Mr Murrell was also released without charge, pending further investigation. He had previously been the SNP’s chief executive since 2001.

Mr Beattie, who returned as returned as treasurer in June 2021, refused to comment on whether he resigned before he was sacked.

He said that as the investigation was ongoing “there’s very little I can say.”

The Midlothian North and Musselburgh MSP insisted the SNP is financially “in the black” and the party is a a “going concern”.

He said the difficulties in finding a new auditor to replace Johnston Carmichael which resigned last September was “a market situation”.

The SNP Westminster group is at risk of missing out on £1.2 million from Westminster authorities, known as short money, if it fails to submit audited accounts by 31 May and the Westminster leader Stephen Flynn has admitted the timetable is tight.

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said Mr Beattie’s admission that he did not know about the campervan purchase is a “bombshell revelation” that “lays bare the chaos at the heart of the SNP”.

She said: “That the treasurer of the party did not know that over £100,000 had been spent on a motorhome is mind-boggling. This is a party in meltdown with nothing to offer Scots.”

Scottish Conservative chairman Craig Hoy said the admission from “beggars belief”.

He added: He’s effectively saying ‘Motorhome? What motorhome?’

“He has serious questions to answer over this bombshell revelation. How on earth could someone who was treasurer, when the accounts featuring this six-figure purchase were signed off, now claim he was never aware of it?

“The murkiness surrounding the scandal-ridden SNP increases by the day. Claims like this make a complete mockery of Keith Brown’s remarks at the weekend that the SNP was one of the most transparent parties in the UK.

“Humza Yousaf should have long since suspended senior SNP figures like Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon and Colin Beattie while this investigation is ongoing, but he has failed to show any signs of leadership”