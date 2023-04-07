Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

High earners hit

Income tax changes come into effect today (pic: Terry Murden)

Taxpayers in Scotland earning above £43,663 will, from today, pay more on their earnings than they did last year, and the gap for higher and top rate payers will widen with the rest of the UK.

Those on lower incomes will be better off under Scotland’s more “progressive” tax regime.

The tax system is likely to become more onerous for higher earners as First Minister Humza Yousaf wants them to pay more towards the cost of public services.

He has spoken of introducing another band of income tax on earnings at some point between £43,662 and £125,1540 with that money being used to fund increases to the £25 a week Scottish Child Payment.

The Scottish Government says the changes are expected to raise more than £500 million of additional revenue this financial year to support public services.

Deputy First Minister Shona Robison said: “The decisions we have made on income tax are fair and progressive by ensuring that those who can, contribute more. They strengthen our social contract with the people of Scotland who will continue to enjoy many benefits not available in the rest of the UK such as free prescriptions.

“The additional revenue will help us invest in our vital public services including the NHS, above and beyond the funding received from the UK Government. At the same time, the majority of taxpayers in Scotland will still be paying less income tax than if they lived in the rest of the UK.”

The changes introduced from today will see:

The threshold for paying the top rate of tax reduced from £150,000 to £125,140 (mirroring an equivalent change introduced by the UK Government that also takes effect from tomorrow)

The higher rate of tax (paid on income between £43,663 and £125,140) increased by 1p to 42p

The top rate of tax (paid on income above £125,140) increased by 1p to 47p

A Scottish taxpayer earning £50,000 in 2023/24 will pay £63.38 more than if they had earned the same amount in 2022/23. They will also be paying £1,552.48 more in 2023/24 than someone earning the same £50,000 salary in other parts of the UK.

For someone earning £150,000, those figures will be £2,432.08 and £3,857.88 respectively.

Taxpayers with income under £27,850 will pay up to £21.62 less tax than someone with equivalent earnings in the rest of the UK.

John Cullinane, director of public policy at the Chartered Institute of Taxation, said: “The start of the year means further income tax divergence for higher earning Scots.

“For those on lower incomes, the tax system will continue to be slightly more generous. This is due to the 19p Scottish rate of tax.

“The Scottish Government’s decision to tax higher earners more is intended to generate extra money to fund public services, but it may further fuel perceptions of a growing disparity between the tax treatment of higher earners in Scotland and elsewhere in the UK.

“Until now, the divergence created by devolution has not led to any noticeable changes in taxpayer behaviour.

“However more noticeable divergence – whether now or in the future as a result of further Scottish or UK tax changes, may prompt those who are able to, to consider whether they can legitimately reduce their liabilities by working less, paying a bit more into their pensions or incorporating a business in order to avoid higher tax rates”.

The new Scottish income tax bands and rates for the financial year 2023-24 are:

Band Band name Rate £12,571* – £14,732 Starter Rate 19% £14,733 – £25,688 Basic Rate 20% £25,689 – £43,662 Intermediate Rate 21% £43,663 – £125,140** Higher Rate 42% Over £125,140 Top Rate 47%

* Assumes individuals are in receipt of the standard personal allowance.

** Those earning more than £100,000 will see their personal allowance reduced by £1 for every £2 earned over £100,000.

The personal allowance threshold remains reserved and is set by the UK Government at the UK Budget.

The table below, supplied by the CIOT, shows the difference in income tax liabilities for taxpayers in Scotland and the rest of the UK in 2023/24. Although Wales can set its own rate of income tax, it has maintained parity with the rest of the UK.

Earnings (£) UK Income Tax (23/24, £) Scottish Income Tax (23/24, £) Difference (Scotland v England) in 23/24 (£) Difference (Scotland 22/23 v 23/24) 10,000 0 0 0 0 15,000 486 464 22 0 20,000 1,486 1,464 22 0 25,000 2,486 2,464 22 0 27,850 3,056 3,056 0 0 35,000 4,486 4,558 -72 0 40,000 5,486 5,608 -122 0 43,662 6,218 6,377 -159 0 45,000 6,486 6,938 -452 -13 50,000 7,486 9,038 -1552 -63 55,000 9,432 11,138 -1,706 -113 60,000 11,432 13,238 -1,806 -163 65,000 13,432 15,338 -1,906 -213 70,000 15,432 17,438 -2,006 -263 75,000 17,432 19,538 -2,106 -313 80,000 19,432 21,638 -2,206 -363 85,000 21,432 23,738 -2,306 -413 90,000 23,432 25,838 -2,406 -463 95,000 25,432 27,938 -2,506 -513 100,000 27,432 30,038 -2,606 -563 125,140 42,516 45,877 -3,361 -940 130,000 44,703 48,161 -3,458 -1232 150,000 53,703 57,561 -3,858 -2432 175,000 64,953 69,311 -4,358 -2682 200,000 76,203 81,061 -4,858 -2932 250,000 98,703 104,561 -5,858 -3432 300,000 121,203 128,061 -6,858 -3992 500,000 211,203 222,061 -10,858 -5932 1,000,000 436,203 457,061 -20,858 -10932