Scots service for King as Yousaf heads to abbey

Humza Yousaf, right, will attend King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles III and Queen Camilla will be presented with the Honours of Scotland – the Scottish crown jewels – at a special service in Edinburgh later this year.

The Scottish Government announced that the new monarch will attend a Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving at St Giles’ Cathedral.

The Honours will be escorted from Edinburgh Castle to the cathedral by a People’s Procession of around 100 representatives from across Scotland.

Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf, a confirmed republican, will attend the Coronation at Westminster Abbey on 6 May. He has been accused of shunning an independence rally to be held in Glasgow that day.

The Stone of Destiny will be a key part of the event and will be placed in the Coronation Chair for the ceremony.

Organisations, community groups and individuals are invited to take part in street parties, community lunches or charity events during the Coronation weekend and big screens will show the ceremony at locations in Scotland including Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh and Glasgow Cathedral.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “I will be attending the Coronation on 6 May, and there will be ample opportunities for people across Scotland who wish to mark this historic occasion, to do so. These include watching the ceremony on big screens in communities, hosting street parties or taking part in charity and local events.

“Scotland will welcome the new Monarch later in the year with a Service of Dedication and Thanksgiving.

“The Honours of Scotland, including the Stone of Destiny, will form part of the ceremony at St Giles’ Cathedral and the event will be similar to the Thanksgiving Service held in 1953 during The Late Queen’s first visit to Scotland, following Her Coronation.”

Further details of the service and processions taking place later in the year, including viewing opportunities for the public, will be issued in the coming weeks.

The Scottish Greens are today holding a meeting to consider replacing the monarchy with an elected head of state in an independent Scotland.

Ahead of the meeting co-leader Patrick Harvie said: “We are in the worst cost-of-living crisis for decades, yet, in the weeks ahead, the UK government will be spending tens of millions of pounds on an extravagant three day long festival of pomp and pageantry.

Patrick Harvie

“Is this really the form of governance that we want in the 21st century? So many of the polls are showing an indifference to the whole thing, and it’s easy to see why.

“There is nothing normal or inevitable about Monarchy.

“All around us there are small independent countries who have elected heads of state that operate on a far more modest, democratic and tasteful basis.”

Honours of Scotland – Scotland’s jewels

The Honours of Scotland, on display in the Crown Room in Edinburgh Castle, are the oldest Crown jewels in Britain. Made of gold, silver and precious gems, the priceless crown, sceptre and sword of state are objects of immense significance.

The crown was made for James V, who first wore it at the coronation of Queen Mary of Guise in 1540. Mary Queen of Scots was the first to be crowned using the new crown and sceptre together, in 1543. The origins of the sceptre are less certain – it may have been a papal gift to James IV.

The Honours have had a turbulent past. They were removed from the castle and hidden in 1651–60 to keep them from Oliver Cromwell’s army. In 1707, following the Act of Union between England and Scotland, they were locked in a chest and sealed away.

In 1818, Sir Walter Scott, the famous novelist, rediscovered the Honours – along with a mysterious silver wand.