Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.10am: London higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 46 points higher at 7,719.21.

7am: Saga

Holidays and insurance group Saga swung back into full-year profit on an underlying basis as revenue grew strongly on the back of a recovery in the travel sector.

Revenue for the year ended 31 January 2023 advanced 54% to £581.1m from £377.2m a year prior with underlying pre-tax profit of £21.5m compared to a loss of £6.7m in the comparative period.

Euan Sutherland, Saga’s chief executive, said despite a “particularly challenging external backdrop, Saga made progress against its strategy while achieving significant revenue growth and returning to underlying profit”.

He noted that the Ocean Cruise business continued to see strong customer demand and bookings for 2023/24 are on track to meet targets, while in Travel, bookings are significantly ahead of the same point last year and “that business will return to profit this year”.

Saga said it remains in discussions in relation to the possible sale of its Insurance Underwriting business.

7am: Aegon unit sale

Pensions and protection firm Aegon has sold of its UK individual protection book, which counts thousands of wealthy investors among its clients, to Royal London.

Edinburgh-based Aegon UK said as it is focuses on its core retail and workplace platform activities.

Full story here

7am: Rathbones and Investec

Rathbones has agreed to merge with the UK wealth business of Investec in an all-share deal valuing the latter’s business at £839 million.

Full story here

Global markets

The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to leave interest rates unchanged at its April meeting, giving a lift to Asian markets.

The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.1%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei 225 index was up 0.3%. The Shanghai Composite was up 0.3%, though the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.0%.

In the US, stocks closed mixed as soaring oil prices pushed blue chips firmly into the green but knocked tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.0% and the S&P 500 up 0.4%, but the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%.

Brent oil was trading at $85.38 a barrel early today against $84.52 late on Monday.