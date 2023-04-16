Royal Mail and union reach agreement on pay

Vote due

Postal services have been disrupted for months

Royal Mail and trade union leaders have reached ab agreement that could settle an acrimonious battle over pay and conditions.

A statement was issued jointly by the Royal Mail and Communication Workers Union last night and more details are due this week. The CWU postal executive will meet and consider the agreement on Monday and Tuesday.

The statement said: “After almost a year of talks, Royal Mail and the Communication Workers’ Union (CWU) are pleased to announce they have reached a negotiators’ agreement in principle.

“The proposed agreement will now be considered by the executive of the union before being voted on by the union’s membership.

“An announcement on the detailed content of the proposed agreement will be made when it is ratified by the union’s executive committee. It is expected this will take place next week.”

About 115,000 CWU members working for Royal Mail have been in dispute over pay since the spring of 2022, when workers were offered a 5.5% pay rise,

The CWU said that in real terms, the offer was equivalent to a 2% increase, with workers squeezed by inflation and the cost of living crisis.

The union also objected to proposed changes to working conditions, including compulsory Sunday working.

Earlier this month, Royal Mail said that a return to industrial action could result in the postal service going into administration.

It said the strikes have cost the company £200m in lost business and in covering striking staff.

CWU general secretary Dave Ward and deputy general secretary Andy Furey said: “On the basis that the negotiators’ agreement is endorsed by the postal executive, we will put in place a full communications plan to engage members.

“Thank you for your support and patience. It has got us to this point.”

Acas director of dispute resolution Kate Nowicki said: “Following constructive Acas talks, we are pleased to have helped the CWU and Royal Mail reach a proposed agreement.

“I want to thank the parties for their commitment and patience in Acas talks that allowed us all to find a positive way forward.”