Rose hails robust NatWest as Q1 profits rise

Arrears low

Alison Rose: robust performance

NatWest turned in an increase in first quarter profits as chief executive Alison Rose said arrears and impairments remain low despite the challenging economic conditions.

Trading as Royal Bank of Scotland north of the border, the bank’s operating profit before tax came in at £1.8 billion against £1.2bn in the corresponding period last year. Attributable profit was £1.3bn, up from £0.8bn..

Dame Alison said: “NatWest Group’s strong performance in Q1 2023 is underpinned by our robust balance sheet, our high levels of capital and liquidity and our well diversified loan book.

“Through a period of significant disruption and uncertainty, we continue to stand alongside the people, families and businesses we serve, providing targeted support and growing our lending responsibly.

“Our disciplined and consistent approach to risk management means that arrears and impairments remain low. By monitoring customer behaviour and looking closely for signs of financial distress, we are able to put in place proactive measures to help those who are struggling right now and those who are worried about the future.

“As we continue to make progress against our strategic priorities, NatWest Group is well positioned to navigate this challenging operating environment and to deliver sustainable growth and returns, responding to new and emerging trends that are shaping the lives of our customers.”

Financial performance

Operating profit before tax – £1.8bn vs £1.2bn in Q1’22. Impairments – £70m charge vs £144m in Q4’22.

vs £1.2bn in Q1’22. Attributable profit – £1.3bn vs £0.8bn in Q1‘22.

Performance vs Financial Targets

Income (excl. notable items) – £3.8bn vs £2.8bn in Q1’22. Growth – £5.7bn growth in gross lending, up 1.6% versus Q4’22. (across Retail, Commerical & Institutional and Wealth) ~17% mortgage flow share vs 15% Q4‘22. Lending to large corporates grew £2.4bn to £56.1bn.

vs £2.8bn in Q1’22. Costs – increase of £214m . On track to achieve FY‘23 guidance.

. On track to achieve FY‘23 guidance. Capital – 14.4% CET1 ratio vs 14.2% at FY’22.

CET1 ratio vs 14.2% at FY’22. ROTE – 19.8% vs 11.3% in Q1’22.

vs 11.3% in Q1’22. Cost:income ratio – 49.8% vs 57.1% in Q1’22.

Loan book, liquidity and balance sheet strength

83% loan to deposit ratio.

loan to deposit ratio. £422bn of deposits, with £53bn surplus deposits.

of deposits, with £53bn surplus deposits. 139% liquidity coverage ratio.

liquidity coverage ratio. 93% of personal lending is secured.

of personal lending is secured. 92% mortgage book fixed, average mortgage LTV of 53%.

mortgage book fixed, average mortgage LTV of Commercial real estate is less than 5% of group loans. Average LTV of 47%.