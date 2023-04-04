Update:

All-share deal

Rathbones merges with Investec wealth

| April 4, 2023
Handshake deal

The deal will see Rathbones retain its listing

Rathbones has agreed to merge with the UK wealth business of Investec in an all-share deal valuing the latter’s business at £839 million.

The deal excludes excludes Investec Bank (Switzerland) AG and Investec Wealth & Investment International.

Rathbones will remain an independent listed company with Investec as a long-term, strategic shareholder.

Investec will have a 41.25% stake in Rathbones with voting rights limited to 29.9%.

The enlarged group will have around £100bn of funds under management and administration.

Cash synergies of at least £60m are forecast, primarily cost savings but also higher net interest income.

The deal is expected to enhance earnings for Rathbones in year one after completion with low-teens EPS accretion targeted by year three and a double-digit post-tax return on invested capital in the third full year also forecast.

Fani Titi, Investec Group chief executive, said: “The strategic fit of the two businesses is compelling with complementary strengths and capabilities to enhance the overall proposition for clients.”

Clive Bannister, chair of Rathbones, commented: “This transaction not only presents a compelling strategic and financial rationale, but also accelerates Rathbones’ growth strategy.”

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Finance & Law, Scotland, UK No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Empty offices Edinburgh Park

Empty offices at highest in seven years

More offices are lying empty (pics at Edinburgh Park: Terry Murden) Scotland’s office vacancy rateRead More

Aegon office at Gyle Edinburgh

Aegon sells protection unit to Royal London

Aegon’s offices in Edinburgh (pic: Terry Murden) Pensions and protection firm Aegon has sold ofRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.