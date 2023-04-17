Quiz Clothing caution | London opens higher

Markets: Live

8.15am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 was trading 34 points higher at 7,905.47.

7am: Quiz Clothing

Fashion chain Quiz Clothing said revenue increased by 17% to £91.7 million in the year ended 31 March. In a trading update it said the revenue performance reflects increased consumer demand across its channels, but there was a cautious response from analysts.

The board said it is pleased with the positive performance during the year and that FY23 profit before tax is anticipated to be at least in line with current market expectations.

Tarak Ramzan, CEO, said: “The group delivered a good performance in FY23 achieving revenue growth across each of its channels reflecting the strength of QUIZ’s trademark dressy and occasion wear product offering.

“Whilst the external trading environment is expected to remain challenging in the near term, we remain highly confident in the group’s long-term prospects.”

Tony Shiret at Panmure Gordon said February and March have been “difficult” with the company seeing delayed purchases and casual wear being bought more than its signature dressy fashion.

“We are reducing our FY1/24 estimates from £3.9m PBT to £2.8m as we believe that would still represent decent progress given the uncertainties of the current year and the difficult conditions currently being faced,” he said. The firm is also reducing its target price from 20p to the current level of 15.5p and retaining a hold recommendation.

7am: Wood Group

Energy services company Wood Group has edged closer to being acquired after agreeing to talks on a “firm offer” from US private equity group Apollo Global Management.

Global markets

More earnings figures are due from US banks this week, with Goldman Sachs and Bank of America reporting on Tuesday.

The dollar was firmer, given the increased expectation of further interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2412 early today, from $1.2427 at the London equities close on Friday.

This morning in Asia, equity markets have put in a mixed performance. Chinese equities have outperformed, with the Shanghai Composite (+0.98%) leading gains. Elsewhere in Asia, the Nikkei (-0.03%) and the KOSPI (-0.12%) are trading slightly lower.