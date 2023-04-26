Outdoor advertiser 75Media moves into Scotland

Billboard deal

Paul Inman and Damian Cox at the M8 Tower

UK outdoor advertising operator, 75Media, has announced its move into Scotland with the acquisition of 122 billboard sites, including the country’s largest roadside advertising structure, the M8 Tower in Glasgow.

The company’s expansion north of the border comes as part of its long-term partnership with Wildstone, the provider of outdoor media infrastructure.

Established in 2020, 75Media has grown rapidly and will also operate the Edinburgh Airport Tower which, combined with the M8 Tower, will offer brands almost 2.5 million impacts per fortnight in Scotland’s busiest roadside locations.

There will be a billboard portfolio across Glasgow and Edinburgh. The acquisitions are expected to generate revenue of approximately £5 million for the operator.

75Media’s managing director, Paul Inman, said: “This is a pivotal milestone in our growth strategy and will be instrumental in us realising our goal of becoming the number one billboard advertising network for brands in the UK.

“This new Scottish network will enable us to become a dominant player in the Scottish out-of-home (OOH) market, with more sites still to come.

Founder and CEO of Wildstone, Damian Cox, added: “75Media represents a platform of exceptional media assets which we are excited to help grow rapidly. Their sales strategy is extremely interesting and shows how driven businesses can exceed revenue expectations without always relying on the mainstream agency model.

“Both broadcast and the premium side of the market will see significant growth and innovation within the next five years and we at Wildstone are excited to be spearheading that with our tenant base.”

Mr Inman continued: ““It is an incredibly exciting time for us as a company and also a great honour to be taking on these prestigious sites, and we look forward to working with agencies and brands of all sizes across Scotland to help tell their stories, out-of-home.”