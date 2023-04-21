Update:

Energy

O’Regan steps up at SSE as Alexander retires

April 21, 2023

SSE has promoted Barry O’Regan to chief financial officer and as an executive director of SSE, effective from 1 December.

He will succeed incumbent finance director Gregor Alexander who is retiring and leaving SSE at the end of March 2024. 

Mr O’Regan, pictured, is currently finance director of SSE Renewables as well as having responsibility for corporate finance across the whole of SSE. He trained as a chartered accountant with PWC in Dublin before joining Airtricity in 2005, and subsequently the SSE Group in 2008.

Mr Alexander, who joined SSE at its inception in 1998 and has been finance director since 2002, will continue in his positions as chair of SSE transmission’s board and as a director on the board of Neos Networks, SSE’s joint venture with Infracapital Partners. 

The transition will also include transferring Mr Alexander’s current responsibilities for SSE’s IT and general counsel teams to the chief executive, and procurement to the chief commercial officer, resulting in Mr O’Regan holding a more traditional CFO role.

