Office rents rising amid squeeze on ‘quality’ space

Chronic level

Quartermile: key letting

Prospective office tenants are urging landlords to accelerate refurbishment of older property in Edinburgh amid a chronic shortage in supply of new premises.

A strong start to the year, led by the technology, media, and telecommunications sector, has added to the pressure on space and is forcing up rents. This is also pushing more occupiers to out-of-town locations.

City offices are currently under offer at £42.50 per sq. ft. and 76% of the 370,000 sq ft of space scheduled for 2023 delivery is already pre-let, according to Knight Frank. It predicts there will be further rental growth before the end of the year.

The consultancy found that the first quarter of 2023 saw another 90,872 sq. ft. of office take-up, excluding “regears” or renegotiated deals.

While slightly lower than last year’s 100,856 sq. ft., this pushed the city’s vacancy rate down to 8.06% for all grades and below 1% for Grade A space.

Simon Capaldi, office agency partner at Knight Frank Edinburgh, said: “The imbalance between the supply and demand of office space in Edinburgh is reaching chronic levels. While there is new space in the development pipeline, the vast majority of it has been pre-let and only refurbished product is available until later in 2024.

“In fact, much of the best quality space that is available is second hand and there is a real lack of Grade A building stock which can supply floor plates of less than 10,000 sq. ft., where much of the demand is coming from. This is putting pressure on quality stock in the city centre, which may push more occupiers to out-of-town locations.

“The flight to quality amongst occupiers that came about during the pandemic has intensified, with many now insisting on ESG credentials, wellbeing facilities, and prime amenities as part of their property needs.

“Occupiers are also increasingly looking for landlords to push forward with proposed refurbishment plans ahead of entry this year, with ‘plug and play’ office options also remaining in-demand.”

During the first three months, TMT organisations accounted for the largest share of take-up at 34%. Ofcom, the UK telecommunications regulator, secured 9,650 sq ft at Quartermile in the largest deal of the first three months of the year.

Energy companies represented another 20% of total take-up during the first quarter, with Falck Renewables and Orsted taking 7,147 sq. ft. each at 2 Lochrin Square.