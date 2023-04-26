North appoints Cellnex exec Crawford as CEO

IT soluitions

Integrated technology solutions company North has appointed David Crawford as chief executive.

Backed by Livingbridge, a mid-market private equity firm, North’s operations include IoT Scotland.

Mr Crawford joins from Cellnex Telecom, the telecoms infrastructure company. In his role as UK managing director, he was responsible for integrating the business into the group operating model, developing key customer relationships and driving local organic and inorganic growth.

Prior to this, he held various executive roles leading business units as well as transformation and integration programmes in the telecoms and outsourcing sectors at Capita and Cable & Wireless. Earlier in his career, Mr Crawford worked for the strategy consultancy Bain & Co.

North chairwoman, Danuta Gray, said: “David is a transformational leader with an outstanding track record for delivering growth.

“Focused on service and customer experience, we are confident he will drive an ambitious strategy that will build on North’s success to date, whilst identifying opportunities for new ways to support our customers to work in smarter, safer and more sustainably.”