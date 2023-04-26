Update:

IT soluitions

North appoints Cellnex exec Crawford as CEO

| April 26, 2023

Integrated technology solutions company North has appointed David Crawford as chief executive.

Backed by Livingbridge, a mid-market private equity firm, North’s operations include IoT Scotland.

Mr Crawford joins from Cellnex Telecom, the telecoms infrastructure company. In his role as UK managing director, he was responsible for integrating the business into the group operating model, developing key customer relationships and driving local organic and inorganic growth.

Prior to this, he held various executive roles leading business units as well as transformation and integration programmes in the telecoms and outsourcing sectors at Capita and Cable & Wireless. Earlier in his career, Mr Crawford worked for the strategy consultancy Bain & Co.

North chairwoman, Danuta Gray, said: “David is a transformational leader with an outstanding track record for delivering growth.

“Focused on service and customer experience, we are confident he will drive an ambitious strategy that will build on North’s success to date, whilst identifying opportunities for new ways to support our customers to work in smarter, safer and more sustainably.”

Appointments, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Penny takes up audit role at Henderson Loggie

Accountancy and business advisory firm Henderson Loggie has appointed Diana Penny as head of audit.Read More

Adam Stokes

Stokes takes ‘in residence’ role at Archangels

Adam Stokes: passionate about start-ups Business angel syndicate, Archangels, has appointed Professor Adam Stokes asRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.