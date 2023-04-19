New tower plan for Glasgow’s digital hub

10-storey block

The Met Tower with new building

A 10-storey office block is planned alongside the refurbished Met Tower in Glasgow as part of a technology and digital hub.

Bruntwood SciTech has unveiled detailed proposals of its plans for refitting the 14-storey former City of Glasgow College building and construction of an adjoining tower overlooking George Square.

The £60m investment will see the grade B-listed college building brought back into use in summer 2025 after ten years lying vacant.

A new, adjacent building will offer 95,000 sq ft o office spaces, along with breakout space opening out into the new plaza, a grab and go cafe, speed gates for additional security, a secondary retail space, and a roof terrace, with direct access into all facilities in Met Tower.

Combined, the two towers will offer more than 200,000 sq ft of serviced and leased office space. Enabling works on the site are already underway, with work on Met Tower expected to start this winter, subject to planning.

Met Tower view over George Square

The buildings will be interconnected by a double height atrium which will provide wellbeing and leisure facilities.

Bruntwood SciTech is a joint venture between Bruntwood and Legal & General and has a UK-wide network of innovation districts.

A local team has been appointed to work with Bruntwood SciTech on the redevelopment of Met Tower and the new tower, consisting of Cooper Cromar, Woolgar Hunter, Atelier Ten, Savills, Ryden, and Thomas & Adamson, and supported by a wider team of consultants.

Pete Crowther, property director of Bruntwood SciTech, said: “Met Tower is the perfect location to build a new tech and digital cluster in Glasgow.

“Not only is it located mere 50m from Queen Street Station, it’s in the heart of the Glasgow City Innovation District surrounded by two exceptional universities and the College, where future talent and some of the most exciting university spin-outs in Scotland and all of the UK can be found.