Neilson sacked by Hearts after poor run

Manager axed

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Fired: Robbie Neilson

Hearts have parted company with manager Robbie Neilson after a poor run that has seen the club slip from what seemed a guaranteed third place finish.

Five defeats in six games means the Edinburgh club are now fourth in the Scottish Premiership, prompting the board to take a “difficult decision” to terminate Neilson’s contract.

Neilson, 42, returned to Tynecastle in June 2020, having spent an earlier spell in charge from May 2014 to November 2016. He twice steered Hearts back to the top flight as Championship winners, and secured third place in the Premiership last season.

Hearts were also Scottish Cup runners-up last term and in the delayed 2020 final.

Some will argue that Neilson’s task has been made more challenging with seven potential first choice players out injured.

A statement read: “Robbie has been a key part of the club’s ascent back to the upper echelons of Scottish football, delivering another Championship title, a third-place finish, a Scottish Cup final and European group stage football.

“This was an extremely difficult decision to reach, and we would like to thank Robbie for all of his efforts.

“A full statement from the board of directors will be released in due course.”