Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

Police swoop

Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell has been arrested as part of an investigation into funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

Mr Murrell, who resigned last month as the party’s chief executive, was taken into custody in connection with the ongoing investigation and is being questioned by detectives. He was later released without charge, pending further investigation.

A tent was erected outside the former First Minister’s home in Uddingston and observers counted at least 10 police officers at the premises.

Six marked police vehicles were parked outside the SNP’s HQ in Edinburgh and police raided several properties this morning.

Ms Sturgeon was seen leaving her home and getting into a car for a driving lesson before the police arrived.

Police Scotland and the Crown Office are looking into the whereabouts of £600,000 of funding raised by the SNP for campaigning on independence.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, a spokesperson said.

“The matter is active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media,” a Police Scotland spokesperson said.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

The SNP said the party had been “cooperating fully” but would not comment further.

Police vehicles outside Ms Sturgeon and Mr Murrell’s home in Glasgow

In a statement, the SNP said it had agreed to review the party’s governance and transparency at a meeting of its National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday.

An SNP spokesperson: “Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been cooperating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

“At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency – that will be taken forward in the coming weeks.”

Mr Murrell, 58, resigned last month as the SNP’s chief executive after controversy over the party’s membership numbers during the campaign to succeed his wife as leader of the party. He had held the position since 1999.

His departure came just weeks after Ms Sturgeon announced her resignation as SNP leader and Scotland’s First Minister.

She told ITV last month that she had not heard if police wanted to interview her or her husband as part of the investigation into the party’s finances.

Ms Sturgeon is expected to fulfil an engagement with Patricia Espinosa, the former chairwoman of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, at the Edinburgh Science Festival tomorrow evening.

There will not be an audience question and answer session, but questions will be submitted online and moderated by the event host.

