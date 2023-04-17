More signs of optimism as activity increases

Positive outlook

Manufacturing activity has risen

Scottish firms saw a second successive monthly rise in business activity in March, according to the latest Royal Bank of Scotland purchasing managers index.

The underlying data shows quicker growth across both the manufacturing and service sectors. The rate at which private sector output grew was the strongest in nine months and compared favourably against the UK.

Firms noted a solid and accelerated rise in new business inflows in March, while job creation signalled the strongest intake since last July.

A rise in business inflows was attributed to increased advertising and investment, stronger sterling against the dollar and improved client demand.

The positive reading is in line with a number of other surveys showing growing optimism. The Scottish Chambers of Commerce president Stephen Leckie admitted earlier this month that, despite its own gloomy forecasts, prospects are more positive than had been predicted.

11 Apr: Optimism builds amid easing cost pressures

31 Mar: Confidence at 10-month high as GDP rises

30 Mar: Scots economy to return to growth next year

Further evidence that the UK economy will avoid a technical recession has emerged from the EY ITEM Club Spring Forecast.

It says the economy will record 0.2% growth this year, which is a significant upgrade from the 0.7% contraction predicted in January’s Winter Forecast. The improved outlook is largely thanks to better-than-expected GDP in Q4 2022 and the expected rapid easing of inflationary pressures.

The economy’s resilient performance also means the UK is likely to avoid the two consecutive quarters of contraction that would qualify for a technical recession.

With inflation likely to recede at pace, the Bank of England expected to begin cutting interest rates at the turn of 2023 and 2024, cheaper energy, and new investment incentives kicking in, 1.9% growth is still forecast for 2024. Growth is expected to reach 2.3% in 2025 (up from 2.2% in the Winter Forecast).

Hywel Ball, EY’s UK chairman, says: “The UK economy seems to be turning a corner, albeit very slowly.

“Economic performance has been resilient, despite challenges in the latter half of 2022, but the significance of the upgraded outlook shouldn’t be overblown.”