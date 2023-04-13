Update:

Tempest project

MoD funds BAE Systems’ new fighter jet

| April 14, 2023

Supersonic: The Tempest

BAE Systems has received £656m from the Ministry of Defence for work on the next generation combat aircraft, known as Tempest.

The new funding will build on the ground-breaking science, research and engineering already completed under the first phase of the contract delivered by partners BAE Systems, Leonardo UK, MBDA UK and Rolls-Royce.

The innovative stealth fighter with supersonic capability and equipped with cutting-edge technologies, includes sensing and protection capabilities.

This will make the aircraft one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets in service.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, said: “The next tranche of funding for future combat air will help fuse the combined technologies and expertise we have with our international partners – both in Europe and the Pacific – to deliver this world-leading fighter jet by 2035, protecting our skies for decades to come.”

