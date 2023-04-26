Michigan Casino-Goers And Organizations Divided Over Allowing Indoor Smoking

Advertorial Content |

Indoor smoking in Michigan casinos has been a contentious issue for years, and it has resurfaced in a major way as three major Detroit casinos, MGM Grand Detroit, Greektown Casino, and MotorCity Casino, announced they would reintroduce indoor smoking on their gaming floors. This move has sparked mixed reactions from patrons and organizations, who are divided over the decision.

Michigan Organizations and Players Divided on Indoor Smoking

Pro-smoking organizations, including the Michigan Restaurant and Lodging Association and the Michigan Licensed Beverage Association, have welcomed the decision, stating that the ban on indoor smoking has been detrimental to the casino industry, with many patrons avoiding casinos due to the lack of smoking areas. They argue that smoking is an integral part of the casino experience and that designated smoking areas provide a necessary choice for patrons.

However, anti-smoking organizations, such as the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network and the American Lung Association, have opposed the reintroduction of indoor smoking in casinos, citing the health risks that come with exposure to secondhand smoke, which can lead to serious illnesses like lung cancer and heart disease. They argue that casinos should prioritize the health and safety of their patrons and employees.

The debate over indoor smoking in Michigan casinos has been going on for some time, with several casinos attempting to find a middle ground by creating designated smoking areas.

However, this approach has been met with mixed results, with, according to igamingmi.com, some patrons reporting that smoke from designated areas still permeates throughout the casino, causing harm to non-smokers and thus, making the gambling experience less enjoyable. Other players said that every casino should include a dedicated area for smokers and that sending its employees outside during chilly weather is cruel.

Michigan Indoor Smoking Law Exemptions

Michigan law prohibits smoking in most public places, including restaurants, bars, and workplaces. However, casinos have been exempt from this law since 2010, as long as they designated 70% of their gaming floors as non-smoking areas. The recent decision by the three Detroit casinos to reintroduce indoor smoking will test the limits of these exemptions, and it remains to be seen how lawmakers will respond.

It’s also worth noting that the issue of indoor smoking in casinos is not unique to Michigan. In other states, such as New Jersey, similar debates have been taking place. In 2018, Atlantic City’s nine casinos were granted permission to allow smoking on 25% of their gaming floors, but this decision was met with backlash from anti-smoking advocates who argued that this exemption put workers and patrons at risk.

As the debate over indoor smoking in Michigan casinos continues, it remains to be seen how the issue will be resolved. While some patrons welcome the return of indoor smoking, others are concerned about the health risks it poses to themselves and others. Ultimately, it will be up to lawmakers to decide how to balance the interests of patrons, casinos, and public health.