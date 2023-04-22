McDonald steps into role as SNP treasurer

Interim post

Stuart McDonald: difficult and challenging

SNP MP Stuart McDonald has been appointed the party’s temporary national treasurer following the resignation last week of Colin Beattie over the inquiries into its finances.

The national executive committee this morning agreed to hand the job to the former lawyer until the next party’s annual conference.

Crucially, he will be tasked with tackling the financial difficulties in the party and seeking a new auditor ahead of submitting its accounts to the Electoral Commission.

Business convener Kirsten Oswald MP said: “I’m very glad members of the NEC were able to meet so quickly to agree the appointment of a new registered Treasurer and give reassurance to SNP members that the activities of the party continue unabated.

“Stuart is an excellent person for us to have stepping into the role until our next SNP annual conference – he is a widely respected, well thought of individual whose background undoubtedly gives a solid understanding of the responsibilities required.”

Mr McDonald said: “Whilst it is a difficult and challenging time, I look forward to getting on with the job of national treasurer to help take forward the important work being led by our new party leader, Humza Yousaf, to improve the SNP’s governance and transparency.

“I’ve no hesitation in stepping forward when asked to do my part in keeping our party firmly on a campaign footing as the case for Scottish independence becomes more compelling than ever.”