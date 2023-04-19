Mackie’s gets rebrand as Taylors Snacks

Food switch

James Taylor: confident

A rebrand of the Mackie’s label to Taylors Snacks has been unveiled following last year’s buy-out of their 13-year joint venture.

The Perthshire-based Taylor family purchased the remaining shares of the JV and now plan to move all crisps, popcorn and lentil waves produce over to the new Taylor Snacks branding and company name from next month. An initial £400,000 marketing campaign will run over six months.

James Taylor, managing director at Taylors Snacks, said: “Showcasing our new image is a massive milestone for us at Taylors Snacks. In what has been months of work behind the scenes, we’re incredibly proud of the fresh look that represents the Taylors brand, our products and the journey.

“Having a family culture is key to what we do at Taylors, so we wanted to make sure that everyone involved in the business – from technical to tasting – played a pivotal role in the transition.

“We’re confident that our name and contemporary rebrand will unlock a new level of growth for the business.”

In what’s been a busy 12 months for the family-run firm, Taylors Snacks have purchased the business and assets of one of UK’s largest popcorn maker, South Yorkshire Foods, as part of its growth push.