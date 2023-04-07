Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

Greens claim

Loch Lomond resort as planned by the developer

Changes to a controversial bid to erect a holiday mega park on the banks of Loch Lomond broke strict planning processes, according to legal advisers to the Green party.

Yorkshire-based Flamingo Land made a series of revisions to its plans to erect hotels, lodges, a waterpark and monorail after Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park Authorities queried 16 areas of concern.

The alterations were submitted after problems with the development were first flagged to the Park Authority by local Scottish Green MSP Ross Greer and environmental law expert Ian Cowan.

They claim the late changes were in breach of planning processes, which mandate that developers start their application again when major revisions are made.

Mr Cowan, of Highland Environmental Law, has now lodged an official objection on behalf of Mr Greer.

Mr Greer said evidence was “mounting by the day” that Flamingo Land had got it badly wrong. He said he would consider seeking a judicial review in the Court of Session if the proposals for the resort is granted planning permission.

He said: “It is becoming abundantly clear that this project is dead in the water. Seventy thousand people have lodged objections to this unwanted development, three in four local residents oppose it.”

Jim Paterson, Development Director for Lomond Banks, said: “Our ambition has always been to create a world-class tourism destination that can act as an example of best practice in terms of environmental sustainability.

“We are working with some of the most reputable experts in the business to ensure that our proposals meet and, where possible, exceed the requirements of both the National Park’s development plan policies and the National Planning Framework 4 (NPF4).

“Clearly, if Mr Greer wishes to challenge any future decision by the National Park Authority to grant our application, that is a matter for him.

“We remain steadfast in our belief that our plans for Lomond Banks will enhance its status as the gateway to Loch Lomond as well as providing an important economic stimulus to the local area.”