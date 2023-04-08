Times change as profits rise | W Hotels hire

Financial probe

Police outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell

A crisis engulfing the SNP took another twist today when Johnston Carmichael resigned as the party’s auditor.

The Scotland-based accountancy firm, which has worked with the party for more than a decade, said the decision was taken after a review of its client portfolio.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “As a regulated organisation, we adhere to our obligations on client confidentiality and do not discuss client business.”

The SNP has until 7 July to present its accounts to the Electoral Commission or face possible sanctions.

Police investigating allegations of missing campaign money this week searched the Glasgow home of former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell who is married to ex-First Minister and SNP leader.

He was arrested and later released without charge, pending further enquiries.

A large tent that had been erected over the property’s front door and garden has been removed along with police tape.

A party spokesperson said: “We can confirm that Johnston Carmichael will not be providing audit services to the SNP this year.

“The national treasurer is undertaking a tendering process for alternative provision, and we have advised the Electoral Commission of that position”.

