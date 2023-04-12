Human Factors

Tracey Milne: addition to team

Integrated Human Factors, the Edinburgh-based consultancy, has strengthened its leadership team by appointing Tracey Milne as chief operations officer.

Ms Milne has more than 25 years’ experience in human factors, mainly in the transport sector, including working on large scale projects with Transport for London, Crossrail and HS2.

In previous roles she helped integrate human factors into digital railway projects such as signalling control and railway station design, and has lectured in Rail Integrated Design Management (IDM) at University College London.

IHF chief executive Neil Clark said Ms Milne “is a valuable addition to the IHF leadership team. Her knowledge and experience will be a major asset to our team of human factors consultants and clients.”

Ms Milne said: “I am excited to lead a diverse team of HF specialists across IHF’s ever-expanding range of sectors.

“The increasing requirements for assurance evidence and regulatory requirements have led many industries to realise the importance of human factors right from the very outset of projects by designing jobs and equipment that are fit for people.”