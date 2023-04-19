Historic Perth jeweller to close as no buyer found

Retailer's demise

Cairncross has been in the city since the mid-19th century

One of Scotland’s historic jewellery retailers, Cairncross of Perth, which has traded in the city since 1869, will close at the end of July after failing to find a buyer.

Purchased by its current owner, Flora Rennie, in 1988, Cairncross built on its heritage for high-end jewellery and watches, earning a distinct place in the market as the only jeweller to hold a licence to sell Scottish Freshwater Pearls.

Mrs Rennie put the company up for sale in anticipation of her retirement. But with no buyer coming forward, she has decided to go ahead with her retirement, leading to the closure of the shop with the loss of seven jobs.

She said: “It is with great sadness that we bring Cairncross’s story to an end. I am incredibly proud of the business and the people who have cared for and nurtured it over the years.

“Together we have established a reputation for high-quality jewellery, the craftsmanship of own jewellery and exceptional customer service, earning a place in the hearts of many in Perth, in Scotland and beyond, who I know will be sorry to see the doors close.

“At my age, it really is time for me to retire. But despite our strong trading record, the retail sector remains challenging and, sadly, a buyer could not be found. That left only one very difficult option to take and that was to close. My sincere thanks to everyone who has either worked with us or shopped with us over the years.”

Cairncross is located at St John Street, Perth and over the years has stocked many top quality brands in jewellery and watches with its benchmark being quality. Its classic B-listed shopfront was designed and built in 1911.

Mrs Rennie continues in her efforts to find a buyer for the business. Knightsbridge is the selling agent.