Higgins sees ‘opportunities’ for Buccleuch

Property update

Benny Higgins: diverse business

MDS Estates, parent company of Buccleuch, said it was performing strongly and seeing a number of opportunities as market values fall.

The company posted a fall in operating profit to £1.7 million in the year to the end of October 2022 from £4.4m in the previous year when there was a spike in property development sales.

Profit after tax fell to £6.3m from £37.1m largely because of rural property revaluation, which was particularly high in the 2021 accounts.

Revenue came in at £87.1m from £93m. Net assets rose from £314m from £304m.

Benny Higgins, executive chairman, said it has been another year of strong business performance across the business “with Buccleuch having once again proven to be a resilient business model.”

He added: “Our business is diverse, employing 494 colleagues in a range of roles and locations, often in rural areas of the UK. Each of the enterprises performed well against target.”

Commenting on the accounts, Mr Higgins commended the continued strong performance of Buccleuch’s commercial property enterprise and the resilience of the rural enterprises.

“Over the year, Buccleuch Property invested in both income producing properties and development opportunities for the long-term.”

He said there were “emerging opportunities” as a result of the fall in values as markets react to higher interest values and inflationary pressures.

“The rural businesses also performed well. Both farming and forestry reporting individual profits, despite uncertainty around agricultural subsidies and food production, and the continuing battle against the long-term effects of Storm Arwen.”

In late 2022, Buccleuch sold the pumped storage hydro and wind projects at the former opencast coalmine at Glenmuckloch, Dumfries and Galloway, to a developer with the capacity to take the project to the next phase.

In May 2023, Glenmuckloch will host Extreme E, an electric car race which will raise the profile of the area and local community environmental projects.

Within the annual accounts, Buccleuch notes that it successfully concluded an unsecured private placement in November 2021, locking in a long-term source of funding with a blended maturity of about 32 years, at a fixed cost of debt.

Mr Higgins said: “The foundation of a strong balance sheet and secure long-term capital structure means Buccleuch approaches the new financial year with cautious optimism, whilst acknowledging the uncertain economic backdrop.

“The group will continue to invest and reinvest in its core assets across the estates and projects which ensure the business remains sustainable for the future.”