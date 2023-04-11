Property sale

4 Bell Drive, Hamilton International Park

Property manager HFD has acquired an industrial building at Hamilton International Park in a deal valued at £4.5 million.

Vendor Wemyss Properties refurbished 4 Bell Drive in conjunction with Rankeilour Properties. The 36,055 sq ft unit includes a mix of offices, warehouse and outdoor yard space and is occupied by Galaxy Insulation and Dry Lining.

Following strong occupier interest, Galaxy agreed a 15-year CPI-linked lease. The business moved into the unit in November 2022, opening its first Scottish branch.

HFD was self-represented, while Colliers and Gilfillan Property Services acted for the seller, with the deal representing a net-initial-yield of 6.05%.

Jamie Fergusson, director of Rankeilour Properties, said: “Investment and rental demand remains high for industrial properties across Scotland.

“Ultimately, the refurbishment property provided Galaxy with the confidence to commit to a long-term lease.

“We are pleased to secure the sale to HFD which brings a successful end to our business plan, following the vacant possession purchase of the unit in 2022.”

HFD has managed Hamilton International Park since 2008, repositioning it as one of Scotland’s premier business park locations.

Following completion of HFD’s EcoCampus development, the business park is fully developed and is home to more than 80 businesses employing over 6,000 people.