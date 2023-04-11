Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

8.20am: CBI fires Danker, appoints new Director General

The CBI has sacked director general Tony Danker and announced that Rain Newton-Smith will return to the organisation.

Full story here

8.15am: London opens higher

The FTSE 100 was trading more than 40 points higher at 7,784.67.

7am: Harbour and BP join forces on CCS

Harbour Energy and BP have joined forces to develop the Viking carbon capture transportation and storage (CCS) project in the Humber.

The deal will mean Harbour Energy continuing as operator of Viking CCS with a 60% holding while BP will take a 40% non-operational stake.

Viking CCS has the potential to meet a third of the UK Government’s target to capture and store up to 30 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030, the firms said in a joint statement.

The announcement follows the Government’s recent decision to launch Track 2 of its CCS cluster sequencing process, and its recognition that Viking CCS is one of two leading transport and storage system contenders for this process.

Harbour and BP estimate that the delivery of the Viking project could unlock up to £7bn of investment across the full CO2 capture, transport, and storage value chain over the next decade.

They expect it to create more than 10,000 jobs during construction, and provide £4bn of gross value add to the Humber and its surrounding areas.

Linda Z Cook, CEO of Harbour Energy, commented: “Viking CCS has the potential to unlock billions of pounds of investment across the full CCS value chain and is crucial for the UK to meet its emissions reduction targets.”

7am: Black Sheep Brewery

The Black Sheep Brewery, the Yorkshire brewery and pub operator which was a spin-off from Theakstons, has appointed Teneo to conduct a review, including the possible sale of the company.

Black Sheep said it is currently experiencing good sales volumes of its beers but is seeing a “significant constraint on funding in light of the prevailing economic conditions.”

The board said it is considering all options, one such option being a merger or an acquisition of the company.

It is not currently in talks with any potential offeror and is not in receipt of any approach with regard to a possible offer.

7am: UK retail sales stable

UK retail sales increased 5.1% in March against the previous year, slowing from an increase of 5.2% in February.

This was above the three-month average growth of 4.8%, however, as well as the 12-month average of 2.6%, according to the British Retail Consortium.

Like-for-like retail sales increased 4.9% in March against the previous year, unchanged from February. The LFL figure was also above the three-month average growth rate of 4.6% and the 12-month average of 2.1%.

Global markets

Wall Street ended Monday’s session with mixed outcomes. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 0.3%, the S&P 500 was 0.1% higher and the Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2407.

Japan’s new central bank chief said Monday no major rate hikes were on the horizon and the Nikkei 225 index rose 1.3%.

Markets in China fell following weak economic data. The Shanghai Composite was down 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was marginally lower..