Danker fired as Newton-Smith returns to CBI

Carbon deal

Harbour Energy is one of the North Sea’s biggest players

Harbour Energy and BP have joined forces to develop the Viking carbon capture transportation and storage (CCS) project in the Humber.

The deal will mean Harbour Energy continuing as operator of Viking CCS with a 60% holding while BP will take a 40% non-operational stake.

Viking CCS has the potential to meet a third of the UK Government’s target to capture and store up to 30 million tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030, the firms said in a joint statement.

The announcement follows the Government’s recent decision to launch Track 2 of its CCS cluster sequencing process, and its recognition that Viking CCS is one of two leading transport and storage system contenders for this process.

Harbour and BP estimate that the delivery of the Viking project could unlock up to £7bn of investment across the full CO2 capture, transport, and storage value chain over the next decade.

They expect it to create more than 10,000 jobs during construction, and provide £4bn of gross value add to the Humber and its surrounding areas.

Linda Z Cook, CEO of Harbour Energy, commented: “Viking CCS has the potential to unlock billions of pounds of investment across the full CCS value chain and is crucial for the UK to meet its emissions reduction targets.”