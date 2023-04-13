SNIB backs CMS firm Forrit’s expansion

Housing

Homes proposed for former Diageo distillery site

Housing Growth Partnership and PfP Capital have announced a £390 million joint venture which will see 400 sustainable homes built at a former Diageo distillery in Glasgow.

The project, backed by Lloyds Banking Group, is part of a plan to tackle declining new home delivery, ageing stock, and ongoing underinvestment across the UK by constructing up to 1,200 homes in a number of cities over the next 3-5 years.

Igloo Regeneration, the BCorp developer acquired by PfP Capital in January, will be responsible for developing the schemes, masterplanned by PfP igloo, a long-term partnership between PfP Capital and igloo Regeneration in collaboration with local authority counter parties.

Increasing and accelerating housing supply, tackling homelessness, ending rough sleeping and progressing Scotland’s 20-year housing plan are key priorities for Housing Minister Paul McLennan.

Outlining his priorities during a visit to the Letham Mains housing development in Haddington, he said: “Housing to 2040 sets out the vision for what we want Scotland’s homes and communities to look like. That includes ensuring people have access to green space and essential services, and putting an end to fuel poverty and homelessness.

“Scotland has led the way in delivering affordable housing across the UK, with more than 118,000 homes delivered since 2007 and we are committed to delivering on our target of 110,000 affordable homes by 2032, of which at least 70% will be available for social rent and 10% will be in our remote, rural and island communities.”