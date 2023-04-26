Gilson Gray acquires Fife firm RS Robertson

Legal deal

Steve Herkes, Gordon Laing, and Lindsay Darroch of Gilson Gray

Gilson Gray Financial Management (GGFM), the financial services arm legal firm Gilson Gray, has acquired RS Robertson Financial Planning – one of the largest financial advisory firms in Fife.

RS Robertson Financial Planning was founded in the 1970s, with managing director Gordon Laing taking over in 2013.

In recent years the firm has grown to become a St James’s Place partner, providing individual clients and small businesses with financial services, as well as advising on pension plans.

Mr Laing and a team of 12 financial planning and client relationship specialists will join Gilson Gray’s Dundee office, which recently expanded into new city centre premises.

The latest acquisition by GGFM takes its total assets under management to more than £650 million and forms part of a continued expansion programme, including the recent addition of Edinburgh-based Sarah Hughes Wealth Management.

Steve Herkes, managing director of GGFM, said: “The acquisition not only represents an opportunity for GGFM to expand and grow our presence in Fife, Dundee and Angus, but will see Gordon join the fold to help develop the business further.”

Me Laing added: “Joining GGFM and having the backing of the firm means I will be able to spend more time doing one of the things I am most passionate about – helping the next generation of financial planners with training and development.”