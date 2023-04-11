Property

Crawford Mackay and Lucy Howatson

Property consultancy Galbraith has announced a number of promotions including Lucie Howatson and Crawford Mackay to partner, and John Pullen and Martin Rennie to director.

Laurie Cook, Paul Schofield, Tom Tongs and James Towers have all been promoted to senior associate. Ailsa Baird, Kitty Campbell, Kate Michie, Philippa Orr, Mark Paton and Russell Porter all progress to associate. Alex Davies and Christian Wroe become senior surveyors, whilst Alex Flinn is promoted to senior forester.

Galbraith, which has 14 offices across Scotland and the North of England, including a new office in Morpeth, has recorded strong growth in the past three years. The firm has roots dating back to 1765.

Martin Cassels, chief executive of Galbraith, said: “We are in an excellent position to continue to grow, to be opportunistic and capitalise on emerging opportunities across our business sectors.”