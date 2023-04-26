Update:

Engineering deal

G M Civil acquires Prime Structural Solutions

| April 26, 2023

Gordon Maxwell and Michael Carlin

Uddingston based G M Civil Group has acquired Irvine civil and structural engineers, Prime Structural Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

GM Civil Group, which works for Lidl as well as many of Scotland’s house builders, purchased the business from Jim Adams, who remains a consultant, and has appointed a new management team.

The Irvine business, which employs 12 staff, has worked on projects including a new campus at Kilwinning College and an extension to Park Hotel for Kilmarnock FC, as well as numerous domestic dwellings and extensions to residential properties.

G M Civil Group was founded by Gordon Maxwell and Michael Carlin, who previously held senior management positions with W A Fairhurst’s, and also own G M Civil and Structural Consulting Engineers.

Mr Carlin, who will lead the Irvine team, said: “The new management team are already looking to expand the business and recruit more engineers and technicians to support the growing pipeline of business.”

, News, Construction, Deals & Enterprise, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

AMTE Power

AMTE Power in groundbreaking battery tech deal

AMTE makes batteries for the EV market Scottish battery developer AMTE Power has signed aRead More

Benny Higgins

Higgins sees ‘opportunities’ for Buccleuch

Benny Higgins: diverse business MDS Estates, parent company of Buccleuch, said it was performing stronglyRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.