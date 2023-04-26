G M Civil acquires Prime Structural Solutions

Engineering deal

Gordon Maxwell and Michael Carlin

Uddingston based G M Civil Group has acquired Irvine civil and structural engineers, Prime Structural Solutions for an undisclosed sum.

GM Civil Group, which works for Lidl as well as many of Scotland’s house builders, purchased the business from Jim Adams, who remains a consultant, and has appointed a new management team.

The Irvine business, which employs 12 staff, has worked on projects including a new campus at Kilwinning College and an extension to Park Hotel for Kilmarnock FC, as well as numerous domestic dwellings and extensions to residential properties.

G M Civil Group was founded by Gordon Maxwell and Michael Carlin, who previously held senior management positions with W A Fairhurst’s, and also own G M Civil and Structural Consulting Engineers.

Mr Carlin, who will lead the Irvine team, said: “The new management team are already looking to expand the business and recruit more engineers and technicians to support the growing pipeline of business.”