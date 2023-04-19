Funding secured for Heero’s energy saving app

Tech support

Gillian Fleming and Nicola Kennedy with investors Kathy Kinder and Deborah Hudson

Heero Technologies, a clean technology software and data company, has secured a six-figure investment from The TRICAPITAL syndicate, Scottish Enterprise and Mint Ventures to further develop its innovative energy efficiency app.

The Dundee start-up, which was launched in 2022, has developed an app aimed at guiding homeowners through the entire retrofit journey while streamlining the user experience, overcoming the multitude of barriers and complex guidance homeowners encounter when trying to reduce their energy bills.

The app not only delivers personalised home energy efficiency recommendations, but also addresses challenges such as the disruption caused by invasive retrofit measures, confusion over financing and government grants for energy efficiency, the lack of flexibility and choice over technology, which installers to use, not to mention which manufacturer.

Speaking at the investor event, Nicola Kennedy, CEO of Heero Technologies, said: “Hitting the government’s net zero targets requires a major improvement in the energy performance of the UK’s housing stock and our technology has a leading role to play.

“Our App helps homeowners and landlords seamlessly and conveniently navigate home energy efficiency improvements via their Smartphone.

It is the first investment by female-focused Mint Ventures whose CEO Gillian Fleming, said; “We are excited to be part of this investment, which closely aligns with our core values.

“Inclusivity is an essential element of innovation and Heero Technologies is a perfect example of a young, ambitious, woman-led business providing much needed accessible information for consumers to manage their home energy. We look forward to supporting them as they go from strength to strength.”

Alongside the investment, Heero Technologies also announced it has signed its first customer, a nationally recognised building society, which will see the app rolled out to approximately 350,000 users.