Firefish boosted by £4m Foresight support

April 19, 2023
Firefish board: Natasha Shaurek, Richard Mullan, Peter McMorow, Wendy McDougall , Kai Murray and Gordon Webb

Firefish Software, a CRM and marketing software company focused on the recruitment sector, has received a £4m package of support from Foresight Group, the regional private equity and infrastructure investment manager. 

Founded in 2010 by Wendy McDougall and Andrew Mackay, Firefish’s software aims to improve volumes of active data for customers, streamlining growth and delivering improved candidate conversion, engagement and placement.

Firefish has experienced strong growth in recent years, expanding its customer base and launching products for the enterprise market. 

Foresight’s investment will support investment in product development, create jobs and expand its commercial capabilities and reach.  

Commenting on the investment, Wendy McDougall, CEO and founder of Firefish said: “Firefish has seen significant growth since Andrew and I founded the business and we are proud to support a growing number of recruitment firms. We are excited to partner with an experienced growth investor in Foresight to help us realise our full ambitions for business.” 

Graeme Mckinstry, investment director at Foresight, added: “Wendy and Andrew have built an impressive product and customer base.” 

  

