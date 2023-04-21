Update:

Buyer speculation

Filmhouse hopes rise as building sold for £2.65m

| April 21, 2023
Edinburgh Filmhouse

Edinburgh Filmhouse closed last year

Caledonian Heritable, owner of The Dome, Ryan’s Bar and the Theatre Royal In Edinburgh, is believed to be the new owner of the city’s former Filmhouse building, raising hopes that the venue may reopen.

A deal in the region of £2.65m is said to have been agreed with the administrator from among 14 bids for the B-listed property, which was built in 1830.

The cinema and cafe bar in Lothian Road closed in October last year after its parent company, the Centre for the Moving Image, went into administration with the loss of 102 jobs. Irt also owned the Belmont Filmhouse in Aberdeen.

he identity of the new owner of the Filmhouse building has not been disclosed. However, The Scotsman said it was Caledonian Heritable.

In February, the administrators reassessed the options after an application to restore the property’s alcohol licence proved unsuccessful.

