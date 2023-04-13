SNIB backs CMS firm Forrit’s expansion

Funding deal

Synchrostor claims its technology is a game-changer

A “game changing” energy storage project developed in Edinburgh which claims to outperform battery technology has been awarded £9.4m by the UK government.

Synchrostor’s proposed 1MW demonstration plant will have the ability to charge, store and discharge energy for a period of 10 hours.

The Pumped Thermal Energy Storage (PTES) system has been described as “pioneering” by UK Energy Security Minister Graham Stuart.

He has approved the funding under the Longer Duration Energy Storage competition.

He added: “Storing energy for longer periods is vital to build a robust and secure energy system and ensure that renewable energy is used efficiently.”

The funding will enable Synchrostor, based at Edgefield Trade Park, to prepare its technology for the energy market with a view to encouraging private investment and creating jobs.

The firm’s spokesman said: “Our aim is to make this technology even more affordable across industry and move into large-scale manufacture.

“Scaling up pumped thermal electricity storage will, we believe, be a game-changer not just for the renewables sector: we believe innovation here can open up a wide range of new value propositions beyond electricity storage.”

In November East Lothian-based company Sunamp received £9.25m to help trial its advanced thermal storage system in 100 UK homes, while StorTera in Edinburgh was awarded £5m towards a prototype demonstrator of its single liquid flow battery technology.

The UK government said flexibility from technologies, such as electricity storage and electric vehicles, could save up to £10bn per year by 2050.

This would be achieved by reducing the amount of energy and network needed to create a secure, home-grown energy system.