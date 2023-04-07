Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

Spirit deal

Wyoming Whiskey has outpaced the sector

Edrington, owner of the Macallan and Famous Grouse brands, has become the majority shareholder in Wyoming Whiskey.

It has raised its stake to 80% from the 35% it took in 2018, since when the brand has grown volume and value in the US faster than the ultra-premium American Whiskey category.

Jane Graham, director of partnership brands at Edrington, said: “Our majority shareholding gives Edrington the opportunity to get closer than ever to every aspect of Wyoming Whiskey and increase investment behind the brand.”

Wyoming’s founding shareholder Brad Mead said: “Our partnership with Edrington over the past five years has been extraordinarily productive.

“Edrington’s track record of creating iconic ultra-premium whiskeys and building authentic brands makes the company the perfect partner going forward. We’re excited about the future of Wyoming Whiskey and our continued association with Edrington.”

Suzy Smith, MD of estate brands at Edrington, said will welcome Wyoming Whiskey into her portfolio, alongside Highland Park and The Glenrothes single malts.

“After five years of growth and success as part of our partnership brands team, we are excited at the potential of Wyoming Whiskey and believe it will contribute to Edrington’s strategic vision and become a prestige American Whiskey brand under our stewardship.”

Edrington CEO Scott McCroskie said that taking a majority shareholding in Wyoming Whiskey was a logical step for both Edrington and the brand, commenting: “The ultra-premium American Whiskey category is going through a period of rapid growth.

“This is an exciting opportunity to apply Edrington’s skills in crafting exceptional ultra-premium spirit brands to continue Wyoming Whiskey’s premiumisation journey.”