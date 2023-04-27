Eden Scott promotes senior staff to director

Recruitment

Iain Atkinson and Alasdair Murray

Recruitment specialist, Eden Scott, is celebrating its 20th year with some critical promotions which will help secure the company’s long-term prosperity.

Following a record-breaking year in which turnover reached £13.4m, and pre-tax profits rose by 10% to £1m, Iain Atkinson and Alasdair Murray have been promoted to director.

Mr Atkinson, who joined in 2019, leads the renewable energy and property & construction divisions, which have delivered strong results this year.

He was also responsible for implementing a new training programme for the company helping to upskill and raise standards across the team.

Mr Murray has been with Eden Scott for more than ten years and has more than 15 years of experience in the sector. He manages a vast portfolio of sectors within his team, including manufacturing, supply chain, engineering, sales and marketing and Eden Scott’s hospitality and visitor attractions division.

All divisions have enjoyed successful years under his leadership and show no sign of slowing down in the company’s 20th year.

Michelle Lownie, CEO, said: “The team at Eden Scott has enjoyed a fantastic year, working incredibly hard to help their customers succeed. Iain and Alasdair have been instrumental in this success. Their leadership and guidance have not only been vital to their teams but to the broader business as well.

“Both Iain and Alasdair are held in extremely high regard within our organisation and across their specialist areas, bringing a level of professionalism and knowledge which helps them and Eden Scott stand apart from our competitors.

“I am incredibly proud to have them join the leadership of Eden Scott, and I know they will be vital figures in the business’s ongoing success.

“Well done to both Iain and Alasdair.”