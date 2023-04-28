Dyneval funding aims to boost food production

Agritech backing

Dyneval’s device helps improve efficiency

Dyneval, an Edinburgh-based agritech business, has secured more than £500,000 to accelerate the development of a portable instrument for semen analysis which could save the industry millions each year.

The firm specialises in developing technology to help farmers across the world to operate more sustainably and secure food supply chains.,

Investment came from Kelvin Capital, Scottish Enterprise, Gabriel Investments and Par Equity.

Dr Tiffany Wood co-founder of Dyneval said: “We are very proud to secure this additional round of funding which will help to rapidly increase our production meaning we can help even more farmers across Scotland, the UK and beyond.

“Improving the efficiency of food production is more important than ever right now since the cost of living is rising, and it’s becoming more challenging for farmers to access grant funding.

“Improving production efficiency is a win-win since it helps farmers increase profits while reducing the carbon footprint of protein production.”

Alistair Lang, from Thorntons’ Ventures and Innovation team, who was an adviser on the deal, said: “Agritech may not be the first sector you think of when looking at Scotland’s top exporting industries but it has an outstanding global reputation which is why many investors are now looking into the sector.

“Dyneval has already developed a reputation for its innovative technology which not only helps farmers reduce costs but also makes the industry more sustainable and secure.”