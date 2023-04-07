Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

Acquisition

DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, has acquired long established Edinburgh architectural reporting business AWA.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will bolster DM Hall’s existing service.

It aims to give home owners peace of mind when alterations have been carried out without consent, either confirming that no consent was needed or providing a clear path forward to resolve any potential issues.

Robert Cunningham, who has led AWA from Edinburgh for 30 years will be working in conjunction with DM Hall for the next six months.

Calum Allmond (pictured), head of architectural services and an associate at DM Hall, has overseen the acquisition.

DM Hall Managing Partner, John McHugh, said the acquisition is “a welcome step in the steady growth of our architectural services arm”.