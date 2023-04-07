Update:

Acquisition

DM Hall buys architectural reporting firm

| April 5, 2023

DM Hall, one of Scotland’s largest independent firms of chartered surveyors, has acquired long established Edinburgh architectural reporting business AWA.

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will bolster DM Hall’s existing service.

It aims to give home owners peace of mind when alterations have been carried out without consent, either confirming that no consent was needed or providing a clear path forward to resolve any potential issues.

Robert Cunningham, who has led AWA from Edinburgh for 30 years will be working in conjunction with DM Hall for the next six months.

Calum Allmond (pictured), head of architectural services and an associate at DM Hall, has overseen the acquisition.

DM Hall Managing Partner, John McHugh, said the acquisition is “a welcome step in the steady growth of our architectural services arm”.

, News, Deals & Enterprise, Property, Scotland No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Babcock Type 31 frigate

Frigate work faces disruption due to strike

Type 31 frigates are being built at Rosyth Work on the latest Royal Navy frigatesRead More

Loch Lomond resort

Law breached in Loch Lomond plan says Greer

Loch Lomond resort as planned by the developer Changes to a controversial bid to erectRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.