Digital design

Digital development partner xDesign has appointed Darren Dalrymple as head of Scotland.

The move comes as the company posts a year of record growth and plans to open a Glasgow office in summer 2023.

The Edinburgh-headquartered company has grown ten-fold to 400 staff since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Dalrymple, who joins from digital transformation organisation Infinity Works, said: “There is so much potential here in Scotland; it’s home to a thriving tech scene and a huge pool of talent too.”