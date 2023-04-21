Confidence rises, but retail sales fall | Network offer

Markets: Live

REFRESH PAGE FOR UPDATES

Consumer confidence is holding up under the pressure of high inflation and interest rate increases, a closely watched survey out today indicates.

Families’ outlook on how well the economy will perform over the coming year is improving, while confidence in their own personal finances is strengthening.

Sentiment has pushed Growth for Knowledge’s consumer confidence index up six points in April.

“As food and energy prices continue to rise, and inflation eats into wages, the cost-of-living crisis is a painful day-to-day reality for many,” Joe Staton, client strategy director GfK, said.

“But are all consumers buckling under the pressure? On the evidence of April’s confidence figures, the answer is no.”

Despite a string of gloomy forecasts about the economy and consumer spending on the back of high inflation and rising energy costs and interest rates, evidence points to resilience among smaller firms and a surge in holiday bookings.

“This is the third month in a row that confidence overall has improved,” Staton said.

However, Office for National Statistics figures out today show retail sales fell in March by more than City commentators expected after the bounce back in February.

The fall of 0.9% in March, compared to consensus expectations of a 0.5% decline, and followed February’s rise of 1.1% (revised from a rise of 1.2%).

More encouragingly, sales volumes rose by 0.6% in the three months to March when compared with the previous three months; the first three-month on three-month rise since August 2021.

Non-food stores sales volumes fell by 1.3% in March following a rise of 2.4% in February, with feedback from retailers that poor weather conditions throughout most of March affected sales.

8.02am: London opens lower

The FTSE 100 opened 11 points lower at 7,891.05.

7am: Scotgold cash call

Scotgold Resources, Scotland’s first commercial gold producer, has launched an open offer of shares and a subscription to raise between £1.5m and £2m to acquire a drill rig and for additional working capital.

Full story here

7am: Network International bid approach

Private equity firm Brookfield Asset Management is offering to buy payments provider Network International for about £2.13billion.

Network confirmed this morning that it has received a “highly preliminary, non-binding proposal regarding a possible cash offer of 400 pence per network share.”

Brookfield’s offer is higher than the 387p joint proposal from private equity firms CVC Capital and Francisco Partners, disclosed on Monday.

Network International said it was evaluating Brookfield’s proposal.

Several Network shareholders have suggested an offer above 400p per share would be acceptable, according to analysts at Jefferies.

Global markets

Markets are expected to end the week on a subdued note amid expectations that interest rates will remain high for a little longer.

A top Federal Reserve official on Thursday said US rates are likely to rise further and will need to remain high to get on top of the inflation problem.

ECB chief economist Philip Lane also said that “it will be appropriate to raise rates further”.

Sterling was quoted at $1.2427 early today, down from $1.2449 at the London equities close on Thursday.

Wall Street ended lower, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.3%, the S&P 500 down 0.6%, and the Nasdaq Composite down 0.8%.

In Tokyo on Friday, the Nikkei 225 index was down 0.3%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 1.4%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.2%.

Brent oil was trading at $80.88 a barrel early Friday.