Update:

Food and drink

Cockburns hires its first wine ambassador

| April 17, 2023

Cockburns of Leith, Scotland’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, has appointed Malcolm Ogilvie as its first wine ambassador.

The business – which counted Sir Walter Scott, Charles Dickens, and King George IV among its customers – was established in 1796 by brothers Robert and John Cockburn to supply the best wine and spirits to Edinburgh’s aspiring social classes. 

It was rescued from administration by Murray Capital in 2010 and a bottle shop and tasting facility launched last year in Frederick Street.

Mr Ogilvie, who trained with and earned a diploma from the globally recognised Wine and Spirits Education Trust, will carry out tasting events across Scotland.

Appointments, Food & Drink No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Margaret Morton

Morton takes up development role at RSE

Scotland’s National Academy, the Royal Society of Edinburgh, has appointed Margaret Morton as director ofRead More

Tracey Milne

IHF hires Milne in key leadership role

Tracey Milne: addition to team Integrated Human Factors, the Edinburgh-based consultancy, has strengthened its leadershipRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.