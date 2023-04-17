Cockburns hires first wine and ambassador

Food and drink

Cockburns of Leith, Scotland’s oldest wine and spirit merchant, has appointed Malcolm Ogilvie as its first wine ambassador.

The business – which counted Sir Walter Scott, Charles Dickens, and King George IV among its customers – was established in 1796 by brothers Robert and John Cockburn to supply the best of global wine and spirits to Edinburgh’s upwardly mobile social classes.

It was rescued from administration by Murray Capital in 2010 and a bottle shop and tasting facility launched last year in Frederick Street.

Mr Ogilvie, who trained with and earned a diploma from the globally recognised Wine and Spirits Education Trust, will carry out tasting events across Scotland.