Clyde Metro edges forward with UKIB tie-up

Transit deal

An impression of how the Metro could look

A proposed metro system for Glasgow has taken a leap forward after the city council joined forces with the UK Infrastructure Bank.

Clyde Metro was first devised three years ago by the Connectivity Commission and confirmed by the Scottish Government as a key priority for Glasgow.

The plans represent a multi-billion pound investment over a 30-year period which would better connect more than 1.5 million residents.

As yet there is no timescale for starting or completing the project.

Councillor Susan Aitken, leader of Glasgow City Council and chair of Glasgow city region cabinet, said the Clyde Metro will be a “catalyst for major economic growth and development”.

She said: “This collaboration with UKIB will help us further explore those critical funding and investment options for Clyde Metro.

“In progressing the vital discussions around the resourcing of Clyde Metro we can then begin to talk to our citizens about routes and destinations, about timetables for delivery and about the transformational benefits it will have for them and their communities.”

John Flint, CEO of the UK Infrastructure Bank said: “It is a privilege to work with Glasgow so we can better understand how the Bank can help local authorities to build the capabilities and financial expertise they need to drive the transition to a Net Zero, climate resilient, thriving economy.”