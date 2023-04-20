Update:

European deal

Chromacity seals German distribution alliance

| April 20, 2023
Shahida Imani of Chromacity

Shahida Imani: joining forces

Ultrafast laser manufacturer Chromacity has unveiled an alliance with German company AMS Technologies for the supply of its products across Europe.

AMS Technologies is a European provider of photonics, thermal management and power technologies, particularly in industrial markets, which are a core focus of Chromacity’s business strategy.

Shahida Imani, CEO of Chromacity, said: “AMS Technologies have been supporting the European photonics market with innovative technologies for over 35 years and are the go-to partner for key OEM solution providers.

“We are excited to be joining forces to bring our ultrafast lasers to these customers.” 

The two companies will showcase Chromacity’s solutions at Laser World of Photonics, Europe’s largest photonics event being held in Munich between 27 and 30 June. 

Jan Meise, CEO of AMS Technologies, said: “Chromacity’s high-performance ultrashort pulse lasers ideally enhance the broad photonics portfolio of AMS Technologies even further.

“We are pleased to provide our OEM and scientific customers with these high-end solutions.”

, News, Scotland, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Lorna Slater

Slater ‘creating complexity’ with DRS changes

Lorna Slater announcing changes to deposit return scheme Circularity Economy minister Lorna Slater today announcedRead More

CBI

CBI passes information to police over new claim

The CBI is under investigation Additional information has been passed to the police investigating theRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.