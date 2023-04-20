Chromacity seals German distribution alliance

European deal

Shahida Imani: joining forces

Ultrafast laser manufacturer Chromacity has unveiled an alliance with German company AMS Technologies for the supply of its products across Europe.

AMS Technologies is a European provider of photonics, thermal management and power technologies, particularly in industrial markets, which are a core focus of Chromacity’s business strategy.

Shahida Imani, CEO of Chromacity, said: “AMS Technologies have been supporting the European photonics market with innovative technologies for over 35 years and are the go-to partner for key OEM solution providers.

“We are excited to be joining forces to bring our ultrafast lasers to these customers.”

The two companies will showcase Chromacity’s solutions at Laser World of Photonics, Europe’s largest photonics event being held in Munich between 27 and 30 June.

Jan Meise, CEO of AMS Technologies, said: “Chromacity’s high-performance ultrashort pulse lasers ideally enhance the broad photonics portfolio of AMS Technologies even further.

“We are pleased to provide our OEM and scientific customers with these high-end solutions.”