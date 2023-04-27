Capricorn selling UK assets, seeks capital office

Company review

Capricorn

Oil and gas explorer and production company Capricorn Energy, formerly Cairn Energy, has hired a new chief executive and said it is seeking smaller offices in Edinburgh as part of a shake-up of the business that will save $35m.

The company confirmed its plan announced last month to cut the UK workforce to about 40 staff and sell its UK assets as it focuses its interests on Egypt.

It will leave the group with about 70 employees and there will be no further capital commitment to its five UK southern North Sea licences.

Randy Neely, who has extensive experience in Egypt, will join the business as CEO on 1 June. He will succeed interim CEO Chris Cox who will leave the business after a handover period.

In a statement the company said: “With fewer people, we will require much less office space and ancillary services. Capricorn will be moving out of its current office on Lothian Road, Edinburgh as planned but will not be moving into the new offices in Edinburgh which were outlined in last year’s annual report.

“The search for smaller, lower cost alternative office space in Edinburgh is now underway. Significantly smaller, low-cost premises will also be found in London for those limited activities which need to take place there.”

The company will return $575m to shareholders via a $450m special dividend to be paid in May 2023. There will be a further special dividend in Q4 2023 of $100m dependent upon certain conditions and a share buyback of at least $25m over the next twelve months

Capricorn was established as Cairn Energy in the 1990s by former Scotland rugby international Sir Bill Gammell and in recent months has failed in two attempts at a merger.

Craig van der Laan was appointed chairman in a boardroom coup in February that saw six directors installed to replace Nicoletta Giadrossi, Simon Thomson, Alison Wood, Luis Araujo and Peter Kallos, James Smith and Keith Lough.

Mr van der Laan and Mr Cox were joined on the new board by Richard Herbert as senior independent director, along with Hesham Mekawi, Maria Gordon and Tom Pitts as independent non-executive directors. There will be one or more additionas to the board “as soon as possible”.

In today’s announcement, Mr van der Laan said there were “five areas of decisive strategic action”.

These include a material return of capital to shareholders; a significant cost reduction as part of a broader plan to preserve shareholder cash; the curtailment of expensive exploration activities outside of near field activity in Egypt; plans to improve the Egypt business; and a drive for a culture change across the company.”

The company’s shares were 6.2% lower after it posted an operating loss of $160 million from continuing operations owing to unsuccessful explorations outside Egypt as well as an impairment charge.

… more follows