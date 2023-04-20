Buzzfeed News to close | latest media moves

Jobs axed

The digital news service is shutting

Digital media company BuzzFeed is shutting down its news division and is cutting about 15% of its entire staff, roughly equivalent to 180 jobs.

Co-founder and chief executive Jonah Peretti has told employees that cuts are likely to spread across various teams and in some international markets.

Mr Peretti said in a memo to staff that he “made the decision to over-invest” in the news division, but admitted he did not recognise early enough that the financial support needed to sustain operations was not there.

He said the company had been hit by the pandemic, a troubled stock market listing, a tough economy, a declining stock market, a slowdown in digital advertising, and changing audience habits.

The company will retain one remaining news brand, HuffPost.

It launched in 2012 and listed on the stock market in 2021, but raised far less money than it had hoped. After the news of the shutdown broke on Thursday, BuzzFeed’s stock price plummeted by 16% to 78 cents.

In its early days, when it raised hundreds of millions of pounds, it thrived on producing viral content such as quizzes and “listicles”. It invested heavily in original news reporting, hiring hundreds of journalists around the world.

This culminated in the company winning a Pulitzer prize for its reporting. However, the income never matched its editorial ambitions.

Material Change

Glasgow-based creative agency Material, best known for its work in music, culture and sport, has launched Material Change – a dedicated sustainability strategy and communications service, with The Macallan whisky and DF Concerts amongst the founding clients.

Material Change has been formed to meet what it sees as increasing market demand from clients who are embedding sustainability into their business.

Head of insight & sustainability, Kirstie Macdonald, will lead the new team across consulting, communication, and coaching services, supported by founder Colin Spence and managing director Alasdair Wallace.

Media moves

Communications consultancy Perceptive Communicators has appointed Sophie Newington, who is joining from Weber Shandwick as consultant, and Jack Hope, a former political adviser, in the newly-created role of public affairs and public relations manager.

Edinburgh PR & digital comms agency, Represent, has appointed Jennifer McMurray as an account executive. She moves from Dublin to join the city centre office, having worked for Boots Ireland as part of PR agency Wilson Hartnell.

Previously at the creative agency Kay Flawless, Stella Gage account assistant joined Represent to add digital and influencer experience to the agency.