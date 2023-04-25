Broughton St conversion | Revised Clyde plan

Property round-up

New Town offices will become short-let apartments under the plan

Northumberland Street Properties (North) has submitted plans for the conversion and extension of No. 1 Broughton Market, Edinburgh, from office use to short term let accommodation.

The proposal for seven one and two bed apartments by 3DReid seeks to build on the existing structure and industrial heritage of the immediate area in providing distinct, contemporary additions to the current property.

Grant Rawlinson from the developer said: “No.1 Broughton Market will become the fourth property in our portfolio of very high quality short let accommodation, building on an existing reputation for innovative design in top-end, purpose-built and professionally managed accommodation within the City of Edinburgh.”

The group operates three other city centre properties on the Canongate, Queen St and Castle St consisting of 35 apartments of which the majority are one bed or studio units.

Revised plans for Anderston Quay BTR block

Dandara’s development alongside the Kingston Bridge, Glasgow

Dandara Living, the residential build-to-rent developer, has submitted a revised planning application to Glasgow City Council for its proposed City Wharf development on a derelict site close to the Kingston Bridge at Anderston Quay.

The application includes an alteration to the previous planning permission to deliver energy efficient apartments and to also feature student accommodation overlooking the River Clyde.

The proposed development, designed by Manson, will feature nearly 500 one, two and three bedroom homes for rent and 490 student apartments alongside units for commercial use.

There will be a park for use by residents and the local community.

Rachel Allwood, planning director of Dandara Living said, “Following a series of public consultations we believe our new application offers a terrific opportunity to create a development that reflects its unique and highly visible location.

“It also helps address the local authority’s desire to double the number of people living in the city centre by 2035 and deliver much needed purpose built student accommodation, creating a more sustainable and vibrant city.”