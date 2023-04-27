BP hit by protests and investor revolt at AGM

Energy demands

Activist shareholders called for BP’s chairman to be ousted

Energy company BP faced a shareholder revolt and protests from climate campaigners over its decision to slow its energy transition.

Some of Britain’s biggest pension funds warned they would oppose the renewal of Helge Lund’s mandate at the annual general meeting in London.

Seven climate protesters were removed by security as they repeatedly interrupted Mr Lund and chief executive Bernard Looney as the meeting began.

It came as Mr Looney recommitted the company to a plan to invest a further $8 billion (£6.4bn) in oil and gas by 2030, on top of an equivalent extra investment in the energy transition.

A woman initially shouted that Mr Lund was “not telling the truth about the climate crisis”, as he started speaking at the ExCel centre in London’s Custom House.

Referring to BP’s plan to have net zero emissions by the middle of the century, she said: “2050 is far too late. We are nearly at the tipping point.”

Mr Lund said that the board recommended investors should vote against a resolution brought by shareholder group Follow This, which is aimed at forcing the company to meet the targets in the Paris Climate Agreement.

He said: “I and we do not doubt the good intentions of all of this and their supporters. We share their desire for the world to meet the Paris goals, but this resolution is not the answer.

“What it calls for BP to do is unclear. It does not recognise that our strategy, ambitions and aims constitute a coherent and integrated programme of transformation for BP.

“Nor does it take into account the update to our strategy in February.”

Mr Looney, originally set out a “net zero carbon” plan that included a goal to cut the company’s oil and gas production by 40% compared with 2019 by the end of the decade.

However, he reset the target to 25% by 2030 in February after reporting the highest profits of BP’s 114-year history thanks to soaring oil and gas prices.